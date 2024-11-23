Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, with 5.6 million Instagram followers, gets only 103 votes in Maharashtra election

Former Bigg Boss participant Ajaz Khan is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election from the Versova seat, where he has barely managed to reach triple digits by way of votes. Ajaz Khan, with more than 5.6 million Instagram followers, has managed to secure only 103 votes so far. Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss fame has received only 103 votes in Versova so far(X/@imajazkhan)

For some comparison and context, Shiv Sena UBT candidate Haroon Khan is leading in the Versova seat with 46,619 votes, as per the Election Commission website. Ajaz Khan is trailing even the NOTA option, for which 747 voters in the Versova constituency opted. The voter turnout in the constituency was 51.2%.

The irony of the fact that Khan – a popular actor with more than 5.6 million Instagram followers – managed to secure only 103 votes was not lost on social media.

Take a look at some jokes below:

“Ajaz Khan who has 5.6 million followers on Instagram got 79 votes. When you realise 16 year olds cannot vote in State Elections unlike Bigg Boss evictions,” wrote X user Sagar.

Some unverified claims even suggested that his own family members did not vote for Khan.

“NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan,” read another post on X.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting from the Versova seat, which has traditionally been an INC stronghold.

Ajaz Khan contested the Maharashtra assembly election on a ticket from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he is a popular television actor with shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Karam Apnaa Apnaa to his credit. He has also appeared in movies like Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday.

(Also read: With Mahayuti set to take Maharashtra, ‘disappointed resort owner’ jokes amuse voters)