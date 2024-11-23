Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, with 5.6 million Instagram followers, gets only 103 votes in Maharashtra election

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 23, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Ajaz Khan – a popular actor with more than 5.6 million Instagram followers – has managed to secure only 103 votes in the Maharashtra assembly election so far.

Former Bigg Boss participant Ajaz Khan is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election from the Versova seat, where he has barely managed to reach triple digits by way of votes. Ajaz Khan, with more than 5.6 million Instagram followers, has managed to secure only 103 votes so far.

Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss fame has received only 103 votes in Versova so far(X/@imajazkhan)
Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss fame has received only 103 votes in Versova so far(X/@imajazkhan)

For some comparison and context, Shiv Sena UBT candidate Haroon Khan is leading in the Versova seat with 46,619 votes, as per the Election Commission website. Ajaz Khan is trailing even the NOTA option, for which 747 voters in the Versova constituency opted. The voter turnout in the constituency was 51.2%.

The irony of the fact that Khan – a popular actor with more than 5.6 million Instagram followers – managed to secure only 103 votes was not lost on social media.

Take a look at some jokes below:

Ajaz Khan who has 5.6 million followers on Instagram got 79 votes. When you realise 16 year olds cannot vote in State Elections unlike Bigg Boss evictions,” wrote X user Sagar.

Some unverified claims even suggested that his own family members did not vote for Khan.

“NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan,” read another post on X.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting from the Versova seat, which has traditionally been an INC stronghold.

Ajaz Khan contested the Maharashtra assembly election on a ticket from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he is a popular television actor with shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Karam Apnaa Apnaa to his credit. He has also appeared in movies like Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday.

(Also read: With Mahayuti set to take Maharashtra, ‘disappointed resort owner’ jokes amuse voters)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On