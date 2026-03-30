Bihar techie lands ₹28 LPA job at Intel, credits mother's sacrifices: 'Education isn't a choice, it's survival'

HT.com has reached out to Ananya Shaswat. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Calling the achievement a tribute to her mother, she added, “This one’s for every mother who believed before her daughter did.”

“From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18-21. My mother fought every relative who said ‘padhai se kya hoga.’ She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching. as a System Software Engineer. 28 LPA,” Shaswat wrote, adding, “Bihar ke log jaante hain education isn’t a choice for us. It’s survival.”

A heartfelt post by a techie from Bihar has struck a chord online, highlighting the power of education and a mother’s determination in the face of societal pressure. In a post on X, Ananya Shaswat shared her journey from a small town in Bihar to securing a ₹28 LPA role as a System Software Engineer at Intel.

How did social media react? The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared similar stories of struggle and resilience.

“Yes absolutely mam, Education is not a choice for us, It's survival. Education can only bring a great change from so much of poverty to good position,” one user commented, congratulating her.

“I support all girls fighting for education, one of my known girl fought her family to do btech( they were asking her to do BA/Bcom).. she is now in USA,” commented another.

Several users reflected on their own journeys. “My mother married at 17, she only studied till class 10 but raised me and my brothers well too. My brother is working for @AmericanExpress and I will be joining top B-school soon. Basically, everyone has a different journey, and one is not better than the other,” one user wrote.

Others said the post served as motivation. “Right now, I’m sitting and waiting for my interview, and I just read your text. Honestly, it really motivated me. The way you explained everything so simply and realistically made me feel more confident and prepared. Thank you,” wrote another.

“This isn’t just your win, it’s your mother’s quiet revolution. A woman who stood against society, ignored the noise, and chose her daughter’s future over tradition, that’s real strength. She didn’t just raise a daughter, she changed a whole bloodline. Massive respect to your mom… queens like her don’t get enough credit,” said one user.