Bihar techie lands ₹28 LPA job at Intel, credits mother's sacrifices: 'Education isn't a choice, it's survival'
The woman shared her journey from a small town in Bihar to securing a ₹28 LPA role as a System Software Engineer at Intel.
A heartfelt post by a techie from Bihar has struck a chord online, highlighting the power of education and a mother’s determination in the face of societal pressure. In a post on X, Ananya Shaswat shared her journey from a small town in Bihar to securing a ₹28 LPA role as a System Software Engineer at Intel.
“From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18-21. My mother fought every relative who said ‘padhai se kya hoga.’ She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching. as a System Software Engineer. 28 LPA,” Shaswat wrote, adding, “Bihar ke log jaante hain education isn’t a choice for us. It’s survival.”
Calling the achievement a tribute to her mother, she added, “This one’s for every mother who believed before her daughter did.”
HT.com has reached out to Ananya Shaswat. The article will be updated once a response is received.
How did social media react?
The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared similar stories of struggle and resilience.
“Yes absolutely mam, Education is not a choice for us, It's survival. Education can only bring a great change from so much of poverty to good position,” one user commented, congratulating her.
“I support all girls fighting for education, one of my known girl fought her family to do btech( they were asking her to do BA/Bcom).. she is now in USA,” commented another.
Several users reflected on their own journeys. “My mother married at 17, she only studied till class 10 but raised me and my brothers well too. My brother is working for @AmericanExpress and I will be joining top B-school soon. Basically, everyone has a different journey, and one is not better than the other,” one user wrote.
Others said the post served as motivation. “Right now, I’m sitting and waiting for my interview, and I just read your text. Honestly, it really motivated me. The way you explained everything so simply and realistically made me feel more confident and prepared. Thank you,” wrote another.
“This isn’t just your win, it’s your mother’s quiet revolution. A woman who stood against society, ignored the noise, and chose her daughter’s future over tradition, that’s real strength. She didn’t just raise a daughter, she changed a whole bloodline. Massive respect to your mom… queens like her don’t get enough credit,” said one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More