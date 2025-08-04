Billionaire demands answers as 10 crore Lamborghini burns in Bengaluru: ‘This isn’t a rare incident’

Billionaire Gautam Singhania has raised concerns about the safety of Lamborghini cars after footage of a Lamborghini Aventador sports car burning in Bengaluru went viral online. The video showed the supercar, worth ₹10 crore, going up in flames on the road as people rushed to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher. Billionaire Gautam Singhania reposted footage of a Lamborghini burning in Bengaluru.

According to an NDTV report, the owner of the Lamborghini Aventador is social media influencer Sanjeev, better known by his Instagram handle Nimma Mane Maga Sanju.

Gautam Singhania questions safety

Gautam Singhania, the chairman of Raymond Group and an automobile enthusiast, shared the video on Instagram and asked why Lamborghini cars are frequently catching fire.

“Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru,” he wrote.

“This isn’t a ‘rare incident’ anymore. It’s a pattern. Why is Lamborghini silent?” Singhania questioned. “Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India???” he added, sounding alarm over the responsibility of the Italian car manufacturer.

Singhania had raised similar concerns when a Lamborghini Revuelto car went up in flames in Mumbai in December 2024. “Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards,” he had written at the time.

Besides serving as the chairman of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, 59, is also the founder of the Super Car Club and has participated in international racing events, including the Ferrari Challenge series. He also attended the Monaco Grand Prix this year.