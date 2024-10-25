Billionaire heiress Vasundhara Oswal forced to live in filthy prison, bathe in cold water

Vasundhara Oswal is forced to live in filth in the Uganda prison where she has been detained since early October, her sister Riddhi Oswal told HT.com in an email interview. Vasundhara Oswal is the daughter of Indian-origin, Switzerland-based billionaire InPankaj Oswal. On October 1, she was visiting the site of her family’s factory in Uganda when she was taken away by armed officials on charges of kidnapping and murdering Mukesh Menaria. Vasundhara Oswal has been imprisoned in Uganda for over three weeks.

The Oswal family claims that charges against Vasundhara are trumped up and the Ugandan authorities are hand-in-glove with their business competitors to falsely implicate the 26-year-old. They have said that Mukesh Menaria, the man she was accused of kidnapping, is a former employee of the family who has been found alive and well in Tanzania.

Despite this, Uganda authorities have refused to release Vasundhara Oswal. She has spent over three weeks behind bars.

“They forced her into car”

“The high court granted her bail yesterday, but we’ll have to wait and see if the authorities release her,” Riddhi Oswal told HT.com on October 23.

“Last time, they refused to let her go even with an unconditional release. Shockingly, the authorities are still holding her and doing everything they can to keep the charges alive, despite a settlement deed with Menaria,” she added.

“My parents were with me in London when armed officials invaded the plant, showing up without a warrant. They didn’t just conduct a search; they verbally assaulted Vasundhara and physically forced her into a car, whisking her away to detention,” Riddhi said.

The Oswal family claims that Vasundhara’s detention was illegal. For the first 90 hours, she was forced to sit in a room on a single chair, without access to even food or water.

A picture from the detention room was shared by Riddhi Oswal on her sister’s Instagram page earlier this month.

“My parents were hysterical”

“Even though the legal limit for detention is 48 hours and they had no proof against her, they kept her for over 90 hours, detaining her in a room full of shoes, where she had to sit on a chair the entire time,” the younger daughter of Pankaj Oswal told HT.com.

“We were busy trying to arrange food or water for her, as they didn’t even give her food, water, or a place to change or wash for 90 hours. My parents were hysterical, crying on the phone,” she recalled.

Riddhi said that pictures of her sister in the detention room were clicked by a staff member who then had to bribe authorities so Vasundhara could be given some food. “The photos we shared of her detention room and toilet were photos one of our staff managed to have the courage to take very quickly when we had bribed one of the officers to even be able to give her some food,” she said.

“Forced to live in filth”

Riddhi Oswal claims that Vasundhara is being forced to live in filth at the Uganda prison where she is lodged. She does not have access to a hygienic toilet, vegetarian food is hard to come by, and she is not provided with hot water to bathe.

“Although my sister is a strong girl and is doing her best to keep her dignity up every day, we all know she’s slowly breaking inside. Which is what they wanted to do to her.

“She’s also already fallen sick two times in three weeks with a high fever as she is forced to take a bath with one bucket of absolutely cold water and live in filth,” Riddhi Oswal said to HT.com in her email.

“The best meal she is given is boiled potatoes and beans as they don’t have vegetarian food. She is forced to wear a prison dress and isn’t even allowed to change the dress at night,” she revealed.

Worse still is the fact that Vasundhara Oswal has been lodged with convicted murderers, her family says.

“She says she’s very scared to go to the toilet at night as it’s located in a very scary place outside her cell and she’s scared of the convicted murderers who are also in the same vicinity.”

