Bird hits glass door, gets injured. Watch how YouTuber takes care of it

A YouTuber recently documented how he took care of an injured bird and posted a video about it on the video sharing site. Since being shared, the video has touched people’s hearts. There’s a possibility that the wonderful video of him saving the little creature’s life will make you want to applaud him too.

“THE BIRD WAS DYING ON OUR BALCONY,” reads the title of the video that opens to show an injured bird. As the video progresses, the man is seen picking the bird and creating a special enclosure for the bird as his pet cat looks on. He then uses a dropper to feed the small creature. Eventually, he covers the enclosure with a towel so that the bird could rest.

Next morning when he goes to check on the bird, he finds that the towel is slightly removed and his pet cat sitting nearby. Initially he thinks that the bird has become the kitty’s food. However, thankfully, it turns out that the bird decided to explore his room and he finds it sitting on a shelf nearby. After ensuring that the little one has regained its strength, the man sets the bird free and it flies away.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a month ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and counting. The share has further received tons of comments from people.

“The world needs kind people like you,” posted a YouTube user. “Honestly it warms my heart how there is still good in this world,” expressed another. “Such a sweet post, great job dude,” commented a third. “I can’t get over how cute those baby birds are opening their mouths at the very end. I just had to keep rewinding and watching it over again. Oh, so cute!!” shared a fourth. “The world needs more people like you,” wrote a fifth.