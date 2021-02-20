Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes
When it comes to experimentation with different food dishes, the Internet is filled with images of different concepts. While some of the dishes are celebrated for their unusual combo, a few others evoke questions and prompt people to share harsh reactions. Here’s another unique food combination that’s collecting a ton of reactions. It is biryani garnished with strawberries.
“We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it,” reads the caption shared alongside the picture. It was shared by a user of the micro-blogging site named Saad.
Take a look at the post
Since being posted a day ago, the tweet has gathered nearly 2,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they’re of different tastes.
“It is fruit pulav, not a biryani,” wrote a Twitter user. “Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it,” shared another. “Chicken biryani ke upar 5 strawberry laga diya toh Strawbiryani ban gaya?” expressed a third.
Here’s how others reacted:
What do you think of the tweet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas man rescues pet dog that fell into freezing pool. ‘Hero,’ say netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hera Pheri meets The Mask in this Mumbai Police tweet with a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA’s Swati Mohan wore bindi during Perseverance rover landing, people love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She tricked partner in checking car to surprise him with dog. Watch his reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gnocchi the cat makes these adorable noises when she wakes up. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This post about turning leftovers into parathas or sandwiches may seem relatable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Specialists clone precious oaks downed by snowstorm in Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman nurses orphaned kangaroo joey back to health in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox