Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Have any unexpected guests ever crashed your party? Then you will definitely relate to this group of Tennessee students of Jefferson County High School, USA. Only, their intruders were seven black bears!

The high schoolers were throwing a poolside party over the weekend at Chalet Village, a resort in Gatlinburg, when the furry guests decided to join them. A video of the animals taking over the pool, bathing and playing around has surfaced online. Michelle Johnson, one of the high schoolers, had shot and uploaded the video on YouTube which subsequently went viral.

“Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful but please be respectful, keep your distance, and don’t feed them,” she cautioned in the caption. Watch the video below:





The video, shared on May 26, has garnered over 10,0000 views. Additionally, Michelle also posted the clip on her Facebook, which received several comments. “Love it! They’re having a good time,” one of the netizens said. “I don't think these bears read the sign that said swimming is only for humans! Or it never occurred to them that they weren't. I love it,” another joked.

