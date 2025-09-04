Boss asks employee to come to office despite family crisis: 'If there is any possibility...'

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee shared how their manager pressured them to report to work despite a family health emergency. In the post titled, “In today’s episode of how a manager can f*ck up your mental health when you are already in stress!”, the anonymous user shared that they joined the organisation in January as a fresher. They explained that they had been sincere since day one - taking no unplanned leaves, not exceeding breaks, and maintaining solid performance. The user was left disheartened by their manager’s response during a deeply stressful time.(Pixabay)

Despite this, the user said they were left disheartened by their manager’s response during a deeply stressful time. “I just lost my grandmother a few days back and had my niece on 30th August! She is premature and needed to be put under observation today! BTW my reporting manager is a woman!” the user wrote.

Alongside the post, the employee also attached a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with their manager. In the message, the employee apologised for missing a call and explained, “Actually our baby is in the NICU and will be under observation for the next 24 hours. I will not be able to come tomorrow as well! I’m still in the hospital.”

The manager first replied with “okay beta. thanks for updating.” However, in the very next message, she added, “But if there is any possibility to come tomorrow then pls try for it.”

The employee concluded the post by saying they were “done with this place” and would start looking for new opportunities soon.

Internet calls manager’s response ‘insensitive’

The post quickly went viral, sparking outrage online. While some sympathised with the user, others described the manager’s response as insensitive and tone-deaf, especially considering the gravity of the situation.

“Boomers find work too sacred that no matter what it needs to get done. Emergencies at work do not exist. What even will happen if someone misses a deadline? Nothing. Focus on your wife and kid,” one user wrote.

“Guys Please Learn. No Company works for you. Only We work for them. So Do only what is required. Dont go overboard. Take all your damm leaves. Dont Stress for the Company. you are not paid enough,” commented another.

“Run away from this place as soon as you can,” suggested a third user. “How insensitive,” remarked another.

“Please switch the company and at the end after receiving your relieving letter, full and final settlement. Send out one email to your managers leadership and HR attaching this screenshot,” commented one user.