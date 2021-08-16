Home / Trending / Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch
The image is taken from the video showing boy cuddling with cats.(Reddit/@ygrowup-vk)
The image is taken from the video showing boy cuddling with cats.(Reddit/@ygrowup-vk)
trending

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch

The video of the boy cuddling with the cats prompted people to share love-filled comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Have you ever seen those videos that showcase something very simple yet leave you happy? This video involving a boy and a few cats is a perfect addition to that category. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the super sweet video on loop.

“Love, Hugs, Peace,” reads a caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to shows a kid sleeping under a bed sheet. Within a few seconds an individual removes the sheet to reveal the cats cuddling with the kids.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has gathered more than 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated love-filled comments from people. Many shared how they absolutely love the video.

“First all I saw was big orange. Then smaller gray on the other side. Then one kitten. Then two kittens. Then three kittens! Omg it's a freaking slumber party! The best slumber party,” wrote a Reddit user. “Some may say it’s a slumber puuuurty,” expressed another. “The cat whisperer. That is so precious I can’t even stand it,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the boy cuddling with cats?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.