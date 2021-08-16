Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch

Have you ever seen those videos that showcase something very simple yet leave you happy? This video involving a boy and a few cats is a perfect addition to that category. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the super sweet video on loop.

“Love, Hugs, Peace,” reads a caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to shows a kid sleeping under a bed sheet. Within a few seconds an individual removes the sheet to reveal the cats cuddling with the kids.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has gathered more than 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated love-filled comments from people. Many shared how they absolutely love the video.

“First all I saw was big orange. Then smaller gray on the other side. Then one kitten. Then two kittens. Then three kittens! Omg it's a freaking slumber party! The best slumber party,” wrote a Reddit user. “Some may say it’s a slumber puuuurty,” expressed another. “The cat whisperer. That is so precious I can’t even stand it,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the boy cuddling with cats?

