Brain teaser: Can you calculate how many members are there in this Mustard family?

If you are looking to do something challenging, how about giving a brain teaser a try? Brain teasers challenge a person's logical thinking, as well as creative one. Not only that, but it can keep you engaged for hours with no end. So, if you are someone who is interested in solving such puzzles, we have just the one you need. This brain teaser has gone viral on social media and leaving people in search of an answer. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it? (Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you determine the value of 8+11? No, the answer is not 19) This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'MindYourLogic'.

In their latest question, it reads, "Mr. and Mrs. Mustard have six daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Mustard family?"

Will you be able to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now...

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 500 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out what people said about this brain teaser here:

An individual wrote, "You'd think it's 14. But it isn't because there are seven people, the parents and the six girls. All six girls have one brother. That means there are six females and only ONE male. It doesn't say that for every girl, she has a brother."

A second added, "Nine, which consists of Mr. and Mrs. Mustard, their six daughters, and the one brother, who are all six of the girl's brothers."

"Depends if they live with the grandparent, so anywhere between nine and 13," posted a third.

A fourth said, "9 because six sisters as one brother, so =7+ Mr and Mrs =2, now 7+2=9."