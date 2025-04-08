Brain teaser: Crack this tricky maths puzzle and prove your IQ is off the charts

Brain teasers have become a favourite pastime for many online users. They not only provide a fun escape but also serve as a great mental workout. Whether you're solving a riddle on your commute or testing your logic before bed, these puzzles are loved for their ability to stretch the imagination and challenge conventional thinking. A brain teaser shared on X perplexed users with its tricky number pattern.(X/@brainyquiz_)

And if you're a fan of such brain-bending fun—especially mathematical ones—we’ve got a fresh challenge that’s leaving people scratching their heads.

The puzzle

Recently, a puzzling brain teaser was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, known for sharing clever and sometimes confounding IQ challenges.

This particular post reads:

"IQ TEST, 201 = 20, 202 = 40, 203 = 60, 204 = 80, 208 = ??"

At first glance, it looks simple—just a matter of spotting the pattern. But many users have been left scratching their heads, unable to crack the logic behind it. The numbers seem to follow a pattern, but is it arithmetic? A trick? Or something more subtle?

The answer is not as straightforward as it appears. The teaser demands careful observation, pattern recognition, and a bit of creative thinking.

Check out the puzzle here:

Previously, another puzzle posted by the same account went viral for being deceptively simple yet surprisingly tricky.

It read:

“Tricky Maths: 6 × 0 = 6 ÷ 6 + 6”

The simplicity of the equation led to a wide range of interpretations, with people debating the correct approach and whether traditional rules of mathematics apply. These types of brain teasers continue to ignite discussions online, as users try to outsmart each other and race to find the correct answer.

Craze for brain teasers is far from over

From social media to classroom settings, brain teasers are becoming an addictive trend. They engage the brain, entertain the mind, and often leave us with a sense of achievement—or humility.

So, if you're up for it—give the latest brain teaser a try. Can you crack the code?