Brain teaser: How is this student reading in complete darkness? Can you crack the riddle

Brain teasers come in various forms and tend to spread like wildfire on the internet. They are known to captivate people's attention and keep them engrossed for hours. Not only do they provide entertainment, but they also stimulate the mind and encourage creative thinking to find the solution to the puzzle. For those who enjoy challenging their cognitive abilities, we have a brain teaser that will pique your interest. Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page "Glitter Makes It". This page often shares numerous kinds of puzzles. Their latest question reads, "A student is sitting in her room at night. She has no lights on, no candle, no lamp, no light at all and yet she is reading. How is that possible?" (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared three days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and have varied answers. (Also Read: ‘99% will fail’ to solve this watermelon-related brain teaser. Can you?)

Here's how people reacted to the puzzle:

An individual wrote, "Braille, computer, iPad, kindle, light from outside?!"

A second said, "She’s using a Kindle or a phone."

"She is using braille to read," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Possibly blind or either there are still lights coming from the windows or hallways."

"She lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, and it is the middle of summer. The sun doesn’t go down," added a fifth.

