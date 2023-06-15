Home / Trending / Brain Teaser: Only those with eagle eyes can spot a snail with unique shell

Brain Teaser: Only those with eagle eyes can spot a snail with unique shell

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 15, 2023 11:18 PM IST

This brain teaser shared online has a snail with a unique shell. Can you quickly spot it?

We often find ourselves trapped in the clutches of boredom, mindlessly scrolling through our social media feeds. And if you are in a similar situation and searching for something to captivate your attention, then we have a brain teaser that will do the trick. The intriguing brain teaser shows snails with different-coloured shells. Your task is to find the odd one out from a rout of snails. Are you ready for the challenge?

This brain teaser shared online shows snails with different coloured shells. Can you pick the odd one out?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)
This brain teaser shared online shows snails with different coloured shells. Can you pick the odd one out?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

Also Read| Optical Illusion: Can you find curved lines in this pic?

Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, shared the brain teaser on Facebook with the caption, “Which snail has a unique shell?” The brain teaser shows a rout of snails, each with shells of varying colours. Your task is to examine these snails and identify the odd one out diligently. Hint: Every snail, except for one, possesses a matching pair of shells.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 300 reactions and more than 60 shares. Additionally, it has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“What makes it unique? I don’t get it. Is it because of the blue pattern?” posted a Facebook user. Another commented, “I found it! Finally! These are some of the cutest snails I’ve ever seen. Favourite: Snail Row 6, Number 5. Thank you, Gergely!” “This one was really difficult!” shared a third. A fourth posted, “Found!” “I see another one, unless I am missing something. The top row, the 3rd from the left. I cannot see a match for that one,” remarked a fifth. Were you able to find the odd one out? If not, then here’s another hint. The last second row of the brain teaser has a snail with a distinct shell.

Also Read: How quickly can you spot two lost dogs in this brain teaser?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
viral snail
viral snail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out