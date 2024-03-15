Bride and Groom uninvite guests who missed 'RSVP deadline', then share this note

It is customary for the guests to RSVP at many weddings to determine whether they will be able to attend the event or not. Sometimes, the guests may miss marking their attendance or do it a bit later than expected. A few guests at this couple's wedding did that, but they didn't expect to be uninvited from the event. Netizens had much to say about a bride and a groom uninviting their guests for missing their wedding 'RSVP deadline'. (Unsplash/@photos_by_lanty)

X user Chi Chi shared about this incident on the microblogging platform. "So a couple sent out wedding invitations with an RSVP deadline (very reasonable timelines). Guests who RSVP'd after the date were told RSVP is closed, guests had missed the deadline and as a consequence, will miss their wedding. Final numbers had been turned in. What do you think?" she wrote.

Her post soon went viral with over seven million views and attracted tons of comments. While many agreed with the couple, others wanted to know what exactly the couple shared with their guests.

In reply, Chi Chi wrote, "This is what they shared with guests," and shared a visual.

Take a look at what the couple replied to the guests who missed their 'RSVP deadline':

Since being shared two days ago, the post has gathered nearly 12 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated several likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this tweet?

"They set that boundary with so much class. I'm actually taking notes," expressed an X user.

"I don't see an issue! We're adults! If you see there's a deadline, follow it or miss out. Weddings are expensive, and nobody's playing the guessing game with a bunch of grown men and women," commented another.

"It's fair, considering that they gave the recipients ample time to RSVP (which doesn't take a lot of time to do, mind you)," shared a third.

"Did they reach out to those folks to ensure they actually got the invite, though? There was a batch that was lost for a friend's wedding, and about five months later, the invites made it to their destinations, all crumpled and destroyed. But the couple called each person who didn't RSVP and realised they didn't get their invites," posted a fourth.

"Very fair, weddings are already stressful as it is," wrote a fifth.