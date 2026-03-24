Bride applies for job on wedding day, video goes viral: ‘Dulhan mode on, hustle mode never off’

Text overlaid on the video highlights the moment with the line: "Applying for job even on wedding day.. prirorities straight". The caption shared along with the clip reads: "Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF".

The short video captures the bride taking a quiet moment amid the wedding day rush to focus on a job application. Still dressed as a bride, she appears calmly concentrated on her phone as she sends the email.

The clip was shared on the joint account of a couple named Sanchi and Shivam. In the video, the bride can be seen sitting inside a car in full bridal attire while using her phone to send an email for a job application.

A video showing a bride applying for a job while dressed in her traditional bridal outfit on her wedding day has caught the attention of social media users on Instagram.

The lighthearted video presents a relatable situation for many young professionals who often find themselves juggling personal milestones with career responsibilities. While weddings are typically associated with elaborate rituals and celebrations, the clip humorously shows how work commitments sometimes find their way into even the most significant life events.

Social media finds the moment relatable The video has since drawn reactions from viewers who found the moment amusing and surprisingly relatable. Many users responded with humour, saying they could see themselves doing something similar.

One user wrote, "This is so funny," reacting to the unexpected scene of a bride focusing on work during her wedding day.

Another commented, "This is so me," suggesting that the situation felt personally relatable.

A third user added, "Hahaha it is hilarious," while another wrote, "This is quite relatable to me."

Although the clip is short and simple, it has resonated with viewers who appreciated the blend of humour and determination captured in the moment.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)