Bride applies for job on wedding day, video goes viral: ‘Dulhan mode on, hustle mode never off’
A bride applied for a job while dressed in her wedding outfit, and the clip quickly drew funny reactions online.
A video showing a bride applying for a job while dressed in her traditional bridal outfit on her wedding day has caught the attention of social media users on Instagram.
(Also read: Indian-origin bride in US recounts police showing up during mehendi night: 'My Karen neighbour ruined my wedding')
The clip was shared on the joint account of a couple named Sanchi and Shivam. In the video, the bride can be seen sitting inside a car in full bridal attire while using her phone to send an email for a job application.
Bride balances wedding day and job search
The short video captures the bride taking a quiet moment amid the wedding day rush to focus on a job application. Still dressed as a bride, she appears calmly concentrated on her phone as she sends the email.
Text overlaid on the video highlights the moment with the line: "Applying for job even on wedding day.. prirorities straight". The caption shared along with the clip reads: "Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF".
Watch the clip here:
The lighthearted video presents a relatable situation for many young professionals who often find themselves juggling personal milestones with career responsibilities. While weddings are typically associated with elaborate rituals and celebrations, the clip humorously shows how work commitments sometimes find their way into even the most significant life events.
Social media finds the moment relatable
The video has since drawn reactions from viewers who found the moment amusing and surprisingly relatable. Many users responded with humour, saying they could see themselves doing something similar.
One user wrote, "This is so funny," reacting to the unexpected scene of a bride focusing on work during her wedding day.
Another commented, "This is so me," suggesting that the situation felt personally relatable.
A third user added, "Hahaha it is hilarious," while another wrote, "This is quite relatable to me."
Although the clip is short and simple, it has resonated with viewers who appreciated the blend of humour and determination captured in the moment.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More