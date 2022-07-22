Bride hides late dog’s portrait in wedding mehendi to show her love. Watch

Pet parents always consider their pet babies as a part of their families. It is always hard for them when their fur babies die. There are also times when they find ways to include their memories in their special days. Just like this woman did by getting a portrait of her late dog in her wedding mehendi. A video shared on Instagram shows how that looks.

The video is posted on Instagram by a heena artist. In the caption she explained how she travelled from one place to another to do the bride’s mehendi. She also explained the items the bride got in her design, besides the portrait of her late dog.

“Here’s a mini vlog from my trip to Mantca, CA last week. I had the pleasure of working with @jasvirkaur13 for her big day. In this video I give you a rundown of all the hidden elements. Try to see if you can find them all! Details include - Portrait of bride’s late dog, Boo, UC Davis Egghead, Kobe Bryant’s Autograph, Train in the Royal Gorge, High School Mascot, Mortar and Pestle, Lotus Flowers, and Naruto Logo,” she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared back in May. Since being posted, the clip has received several comments. “You are so good,” wrote an Instagram user. “The dog pic!” posted another. “Such amazing talent. Beautiful,” expressed a third. “How awesome,” commented a fourth.

