Bride insults friend’s child, leads to wedding fallout: 'Stop making your whale daughter my problem’

A woman took to Reddit to share how a longtime friend insulted her young daughter over a flower girl dress, leading to the breakdown of their friendship. What started as a simple wardrobe mishap turned into a heated conflict, with hurtful words exchanged and a wedding skipped. The post sparked debate about bridal stress, friendship boundaries, and whether sharing private disputes is ever justified. The dress didn't fit the flower girl as the wedding was postponed. (Representational Image/Pexel)

The original poster (OP), a 35-year-old woman, explained that her friend Debbie, 36, got engaged two years ago and had asked OP’s daughter, then 5 years old, to be the flower girl. “We agreed, and she had the dress sent to us right away,” OP wrote, adding that they barely discussed it afterward.

However, the wedding, originally set for March 2024, was postponed for nearly a year. By the time the new date arrived, the dress no longer fit OP’s daughter. OP admitted she should have checked sooner but reached out to Debbie immediately, asking how to proceed.

Her response? A curt, “Figure it out.”

OP then asked for guidance on replacing the dress, only to receive a shocking reply: “I don’t have time for this. Stop making your whale daughter my problem.”

Understandably, OP was deeply hurt and decided to skip the wedding. “As far as I’m concerned, we’re no longer friends,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The situation escalated when OP shared the incident with mutual friends, showing them the text messages as proof. “Everyone took my side,” she noted. Debbie, now facing backlash, later called to apologize. She blamed the insult on wedding stress, saying, “It wasn’t fair for her to lose friends over a mistake she’d made when she was under so much pressure.”

Reddit overwhelmingly supported OP. One user wrote, “NTA, she had no reason to talk about your daughter that way.” Another added, “It doesn’t matter how stressed and overwhelmed you are, you never talk about a child or adult in that way.”

Another user wrote, “In my 50 years on the planet and also having been in more than a few stressful situations, I have never insulted a child in that way. I cannot even imagine doing so.”

While some debated whether OP should have exposed the texts to their friend group, most agreed Debbie’s words were unforgivable.

