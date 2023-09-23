Bride surprises groom with a tiny replica of his dog on wedding cake

A video of a man getting extremely happy after seeing his wedding cake was posted on Instagram. The reason? He notices a special surprise from his bride. It is a tiny replica of his dog on the cake. The image shows the groom walking towards his wedding cake. (Instagram/@weddingcontentcreators)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Wedding Content Creator UK. “The cutest surprise from the bride to her groom,” reads the caption posted along with the video. A text insert also flashes across the screen that reads, “When the bride surprises the groom by putting their dog on the table.”

As the video opens, the groom is seen walking towards the wedding cake kept inside a tent. As he approaches, he realises that there is something special about the cake - a tiny replica of his dog is placed on it. The man’s expressions instantly change as his face beams with happiness. He also says “aww” a few times.

Take a look at this video of the man’s reaction to seeing his wedding cake:

The video was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2.9 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. While some people applauded the bride’s gesture, a few expressed how the groom’s happiness was reflected on his face.

What did Instagram users say about this wedding video?

“His personality changed when he noticed his dog! He really sounded like he was worried that something had happened and then went into dog dad mode!” shared an Instagram user. “He gives her a little pet. too cute,” posted another. “His joy is incredible, wow what emotion he will not be able to sleep from the emotion that is, what a great guy,” expressed a third. “This is so cute,” commented a fourth. “That is so darn cute,” wrote a fifth. Several people wrote “cute” to react to the video.