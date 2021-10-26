Bride wears tactical dress so visually impaired groom can feel ‘how she looks’. Watch

A video showcasing a bride wearing a tactical dress so her visually impaired groom can feel how beautiful she looks has left people emotional. The clip showcases Anthony Ferraro, a visually impaired athlete, musician, and motivational speaker and his new bride Kelly Ann who works in tech.

Ferraro took to his personal Instagram page to share the wonderful video. “Married my camera girl,” he jokingly wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows different scenes from the wedding with a voice-over explaining how Ferraro married his best friend. The video also explains how she wore a tactile wedding dress so he could feel how beautiful she was.

The duo met in 2018 and Ferraro felt an “instant connection” with Ann, reports USA Today. Soon they started dating and Ann learned how he loves the touch of velvet and soft fabrics. That is why she chose a wedding dress with soft fabrics and also incorporated woven cotton flowers along with a velvet waistband.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted on October 14, the video has gathered more than 30,000 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Congrats to you both! One BIG love,” wrote an Instagram user. “I just cried again! It was such an absolutely beautiful and perfect day. Congratulations my loves!!!” posted another. Many also posted love emoticons to express their reactions.

"The whole time at the aisle I was whispering to him 'touch my dress, touch my dress,' and it made me so happy to know he could feel and enjoy my dress as much as I did," Kelly Ann told USA Today.

"The thoughtfulness and work behind making our wedding accessible for me meant everything. She's truly my best friend and like I said, 'my eyes in the world,'" Ferraro told USA Today.

What are your thoughts on the video?