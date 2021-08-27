Brighten up your day with this happy doggo’s treadmill session. Watch

Are you looking for a short and sweet video before starting your daily grind? Then look no further because this happy doggo is here to cheer you up. Shared on Reddit, the clip may leave you smiling widely just like the doggo.

The recording starts with the pooch walking on a treadmill. As the clip goes on, the doggo seems to be very happy with the activity and does a little dance while walking.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 9,300 upvotes and tons of reactions. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the cute clip, others pointed out how happy the doggo was. Many simply showered the comments section with heart emojis.

“Hap, hap, happy dawg, just a happy happy hap-py dawg,” wrote a Reddit user. “Bouncy boi. Prancers be prancing!” commented another. “That smile lights up better than 100 bulbs,” said a third.

"I'm walking but I'm not going anywhere, this is fun!" expressed a fourth while trying to voice the probable thoughts of the happy dog.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

