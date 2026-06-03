British tourist attempts 24 hours in India without money, receives unexpected kindness instead

A British traveller's attempt to spend 24 hours in India without any money has captured the internet's attention. Instead of struggling to get by, he found himself on the receiving end of remarkable kindness from a shopkeeper in Amritsar. From offering him tea and snacks to serving him a local meal, the man's warm hospitality turned a simple social experiment into a heartwarming viral moment. The viral clip captures a touching moment between a traveller and a local shopkeeper. (Instagram/@yugamlamba)

The clip, shared by Instagram page @yugamlamba, begins with the traveller standing inside a clothing shop and admitting, "I have no money." Rather than appearing concerned, the shopkeeper responds with a smile and says, "No problem, bro. You're in India."

The traveller then explains the purpose of his visit. "24 hours in India with no money in India, let's see if I can do this," he says, revealing that he is attempting a challenge to survive a day without spending any money.

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Shopkeeper's warm gesture wins the internet Instead of turning him away, the shopkeeper immediately makes him feel welcome. "What would you like to have, coffee or tea?" he asks. The foreigner replies, "Tea would be amazing."

The pair then head to the terrace of the shop, where the traveller enjoys a cup of chai while chatting with his host. The shopkeeper also offers him biscuits. During their conversation, the traveller asks, "What is your favourite thing about India?" The response is simple yet heartfelt: "Everything."

The video appears to have been filmed near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Standing on the terrace, the traveller enthusiastically greets people passing below. He can be heard saying "Edar" in Punjabi and "Namaskar", drawing smiles from those walking along the busy street.

Back inside the shop, the hospitality continues. The foreigner is served chole kulche, one of Punjab's most popular dishes. Taking a bite, he says, "Wow, this is the hospitality in India."

The cultural exchange does not end there. The traveller is introduced to Punjabi music and is seen happily vibing along to the tunes. Before he leaves, the shopkeeper places a scarf around his neck. Touched by the gesture, the traveller thanks him warmly and says, "Thank you, brother."

Check out the full video below: