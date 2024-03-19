Brothers in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter, police seize the vehicle

Two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar converted Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter. However, before they could complete their project and paint the vehicle, the police caught them and seized their creation. A video of the vehicle in police custody has surfaced on social media, which has attracted a lot of comments from netizens. The modified vehicle made by two brothers in Uttar Pradesh. (X/@priyarajputlive)

Journalist Priya Singh shared the video on X with a caption in Hindi. When translated from Hindi to English, it reads, “In Ambedkar Nagar, UP, two brothers converted a car into a helicopter using jugaad. They were going to get the dent painted when the police caught them. And the vehicle (helicopter) was seized.”

The video shows that the rotor blade of a helicopter is welded onto the roof of the car while the tail rotor is welded to the boot of the car. It also shows people and a few policemen standing around the vehicle which is parked outside a police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

According to reports, the vehicle was en route to Akbarpur for a fresh coat of paint when a routine check in the Akbarpur Kotwali area caught the police’s attention. The modified vehicle was seized by the police from the Akbarpur bus stand.

Watch the video here:

Singh shared the video on March 17 on X. It has since garnered over 68,000 views. Additionally, the share has also received numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“We should respect innovation. Innovation drives progress and pushes boundaries in every aspect of society. It’s crucial to respect and encourage innovation to foster growth, solve problems, and improve the quality of life for everyone,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Very interesting and amazing. Much fun, unbelievable.”

A third shared a GIF with the text insert, “It happens only in India”.