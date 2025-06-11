Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Brutal for Indians': Techie warns against moving abroad for MBA, shares colleague’s 40 lakh mistake

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 11, 2025 07:28 PM IST

An Indian techie warned against pursuing higher studies abroad, particularly an MBA, citing a coworker's failed job search.

An Indian techie shared a cautionary tale about moving abroad for higher studies, particularly an MBA, calling it a decision that could lead to regret. In a short post, the techie warned Indians against going abroad for higher studies, saying that it won't be worth the money.

The techie revealed that the colleague decided to quit a lucrative job in India and moved to the US to pursue an MBA.(Representational)
The techie revealed that the colleague decided to quit a lucrative job in India and moved to the US to pursue an MBA.(Representational)

Sharing a story about his coworker, the techie revealed that the colleague decided to quit a lucrative job in India paying 15 lakh per annum and moved to the US to pursue an MBA to specialise in data science. However, once he completed the course, he could not find a job and had to return to India after eight months.

"So one of my colleague left a job of 15 LPA in India and went to USA for doing MBA in business analyst and data science. It's been 8 months he has passed and have not got any job. Unfortunately he has to come back to India," the user wrote, adding that the entire venture cost his friend approximately 40 lakh.

‘Job market is brutal’

The post went on to warn others against making a similar decision, citing the tough job market for Indian graduates abroad. "If anyone planning to go for studies abroad then don't go. You will regret. Job market is brutal and for Indians it's very hard," he added.

The post has sparked a debate online, with many chiming in with their own experiences. While some echoed the techie's concerns about the current state of the US job market, others pointed out that outcomes vary widely depending on the course and the university.

"Rule of thumb for doing MBA in US is - unless you get into top 10 business school, it's not worth it," said one of them.

Another said, "I keep seeing posts of my LinkedIn network most are doing cheap jobs or unable to find jobs after doing masters. Canada and US. It;s gambling at this point. Gen Z should not get influenced by social media paid promotions and fomo. Reality is not easy."

A third user added, "Considering he got his MBA for 40 lakhs in the US, he probably went to a tier-3 state university, because you really cannot get an MBA from an M7 or even a T-20 for less than 1.5 crore. And if you’re not getting an MBA from these universities, you might as well not get one at all."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Brutal for Indians': Techie warns against moving abroad for MBA, shares colleague’s 40 lakh mistake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On