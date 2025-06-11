'Brutal for Indians': Techie warns against moving abroad for MBA, shares colleague’s 40 lakh mistake

An Indian techie shared a cautionary tale about moving abroad for higher studies, particularly an MBA, calling it a decision that could lead to regret. In a short post, the techie warned Indians against going abroad for higher studies, saying that it won't be worth the money. The techie revealed that the colleague decided to quit a lucrative job in India and moved to the US to pursue an MBA.(Representational)

Sharing a story about his coworker, the techie revealed that the colleague decided to quit a lucrative job in India paying ₹15 lakh per annum and moved to the US to pursue an MBA to specialise in data science. However, once he completed the course, he could not find a job and had to return to India after eight months.

"So one of my colleague left a job of 15 LPA in India and went to USA for doing MBA in business analyst and data science. It's been 8 months he has passed and have not got any job. Unfortunately he has to come back to India," the user wrote, adding that the entire venture cost his friend approximately ₹40 lakh.

‘Job market is brutal’

The post went on to warn others against making a similar decision, citing the tough job market for Indian graduates abroad. "If anyone planning to go for studies abroad then don't go. You will regret. Job market is brutal and for Indians it's very hard," he added.

The post has sparked a debate online, with many chiming in with their own experiences. While some echoed the techie's concerns about the current state of the US job market, others pointed out that outcomes vary widely depending on the course and the university.

"Rule of thumb for doing MBA in US is - unless you get into top 10 business school, it's not worth it," said one of them.

Another said, "I keep seeing posts of my LinkedIn network most are doing cheap jobs or unable to find jobs after doing masters. Canada and US. It;s gambling at this point. Gen Z should not get influenced by social media paid promotions and fomo. Reality is not easy."

A third user added, "Considering he got his MBA for ₹40 lakhs in the US, he probably went to a tier-3 state university, because you really cannot get an MBA from an M7 or even a T-20 for less than ₹1.5 crore. And if you’re not getting an MBA from these universities, you might as well not get one at all."