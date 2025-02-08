Bryan Johnson warns Indians to ‘organise themselves’ amid criticism for leaving Nikhil Kamath’s podcast early

US millionaire Bryan Johnson leaving Indian billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s show early due to AQI has been a topic of discussion among social media users for the past few days. The anti-ageing influencer, who reportedly spends millions of dollars to slow down the process of ageing, has taken to X to defend his stand and explain how the poor air quality in India affected him. In his latest post on that topic, he warned Indians to “organise themselves” and claimed that finding a solution to the poor air quality is far more important for the country’s health than curing deadly diseases like cancer. Bryan Johnson is known for his quest to slow down and perhaps reverse the process of ageing. (Instagram/bryanjohnson_)

“A firestorm of debate has ignited in India since I walked off a podcast due to the poor air quality,” he wrote. “Indians, organise yourselves and take action. You will do more to improve India’s health by cleaning up the air than by curing cancer,” he added.

He also shared a meme that has gone viral since he ended Kamath’s podcast early. The meme compares him wearing a mask while indoors at a relatively better AQI to a kid waking up without any issues in a poorer air quality condition than his. The meme uses a scene from the film Taare Zameen Par to represent the people of Delhi.

Check out the post here:

In a previous post, Johnson explained why he left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast early. He shared that despite being indoors and having his own air purifier, it was getting difficult for him to breathe properly.

Initially, he used a mask during the podcast. However, he shared that he couldn’t handle the poor air quality and left. He also revealed that he got skin rashes and a burning sensation in his throat within only three days of being in India.

This is not the first time the millionaire has expressed his thoughts on India's poor air quality. On several occasions, he claimed that India could progress even faster if it found a solution to its AQI problem.