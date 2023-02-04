Home / Trending / Bus speeds through deep floodwaters in New Zealand. Watch shocking video

Bus speeds through deep floodwaters in New Zealand. Watch shocking video

trending
Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:43 PM IST

New Zealand is facing a heavy rainfall and floods. Amid this, a video of a bus driver going through a flooded area has gone viral online.

Bus speeds through deep floodwaters in New Zealand.(Facebook/@ Debbie Burrows)
Bus speeds through deep floodwaters in New Zealand.(Facebook/@ Debbie Burrows)
ByVrinda Jain

Heavy amounts of rain caused havoc throughout New Zealand. Amid the rainfall, uprooting of trees, flooding, and stopping of major roadways and rail lines have been reported. Many have also taken to social media to share images and videos showing the situation created due to floods. One such video shows a bus driver driving his bus through floodwaters.

A local named Debbie Burrows captured the incident on her camera and was in disbelief of the sight. The video begins to show the flood has taken over a street, and the cars are submerged under the water with only their rooftops visible. As she is recording, a bus approaches the water and speeds through it.

Debbie Burrows wrote in the caption, "Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get the street closed off but struggling to get a message through via AT. Resorted to 111, so hopefully, in the meantime, no one else will try to give it a go!!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 31. Since being shared, it has been liked by several people and has received a few comments too.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the Facebook comments section said, "Give the bus driver a pay raise." A second person said, "I have just picked up my jaw from the floor!" A third person said, "That bus! Unbelievable."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand floods bus driver + 1 more
new zealand floods bus driver
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out