Camera captures what this dog missing its human does. Watch

The dog parents would certainly agree to the statement their pooches love them very much. These adorable creatures make their humans smile, shower them with kisses, and often does certain things that can turn anyone’s heart into a puddle. Just like the scene showcased in this wonderful video. There is a chance that you will be tempted to watch the heartwarming video over and over again.

The video is posted on Reddit with a descriptive caption. “Surveillance camera catching a dog taking their owner's shoe when they are not in the house and sleeping besides it,” it reads.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video showcases, so take a look:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 80,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also wrote how the video left them emotional.

“Mine does this! It's always the same pair of sandals (sometimes one, sometimes both). I've been collecting videos of her stealing my sandals and clothes to hang out with,” shared a Reddit user. “I would never leave the house again,” posted another.

“My dog gets super mopey when I’m out of town, but has always been super comfortable with me leaving for my (pre-pandemic) day. When he was young and I was finishing up school, he would practically rush me out the door so he could sleep in my bed while I was gone. Before putting up our security cameras, I left them around the house so I could see what his day looked like - he was very content. Sleep in my bed. Check on his crated brother. Nap on the couch. Secure the perimeter. Nap on the floor. Bark at things out of the front window. Nap in guest room. Back on to couch for me to come home for lunch. No anxiety, no bad behaviors, just a lot of chillin,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?