‘Can u send one full pic?’: Woman receives unsettling texts from recruiter after applying for job in Noida

A Reddit user has raised alarm over a disturbing experience with a recruiter after applying for a personal assistant role in Noida, sharing screenshots that quickly went viral on the platform. The woman shared a screenshot of the chat.(Reddit/@psychellnotcycle)

In her post titled “Am I in the wrong for feeling creeped out over this?”, the use shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages where the recruiter made inappropriate requests unrelated to the job.

The conversation started off as a typical salary inquiry, with the applicant asking, “In-hand or CTC? Is there any room for negotiation?” But the exchange took a disturbing turn when the recruiter responded with, “If u don’t mind can u send one full pic?”

After the candidate declined, saying, “I do mind, yes,” the recruiter pushed further, asking for her Instagram profile to “show your personality for PA profile.” The user maintained her professionalism, replying, “My Instagram profile is private. May I ask why is that relevant?” and offered to answer questions in a formal interview instead.

The woman added in her Reddit post, “Applied for a job in Noida in the role of a Personal Assistant. The pay is good but the person/recruiter is being extremely creepy. I’m pretty sure this isn’t the industry norm. Before this convo, he even asked me if I was married! This is so disheartening.”

Take a look at the post:

The post triggered a wave of responses from Reddit users, many expressing anger and support. One user commented, “Wtf that’s disgusting. A woman can’t even find a safe workplace here anymore.”

A user added, “That’s creepy.”

