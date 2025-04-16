Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Can u send one full pic?’: Woman receives unsettling texts from recruiter after applying for job in Noida

BySimran Singh
Apr 16, 2025 03:32 PM IST

A woman’s Reddit post about a disturbing hiring experience in Noida sparked anger and concern online.

A Reddit user has raised alarm over a disturbing experience with a recruiter after applying for a personal assistant role in Noida, sharing screenshots that quickly went viral on the platform.

The woman shared a screenshot of the chat.(Reddit/@psychellnotcycle)
The woman shared a screenshot of the chat.(Reddit/@psychellnotcycle)

In her post titled “Am I in the wrong for feeling creeped out over this?”, the use shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages where the recruiter made inappropriate requests unrelated to the job.

Also read: Job applicant invoices company for his time after 7 interviews, 2 assessments, gets paid

The conversation started off as a typical salary inquiry, with the applicant asking, “In-hand or CTC? Is there any room for negotiation?” But the exchange took a disturbing turn when the recruiter responded with, “If u don’t mind can u send one full pic?”

After the candidate declined, saying, “I do mind, yes,” the recruiter pushed further, asking for her Instagram profile to “show your personality for PA profile.” The user maintained her professionalism, replying, “My Instagram profile is private. May I ask why is that relevant?” and offered to answer questions in a formal interview instead.

Also read: Rejected for being too punctual? Man loses job for arriving 25 minutes before interview

The woman added in her Reddit post, “Applied for a job in Noida in the role of a Personal Assistant. The pay is good but the person/recruiter is being extremely creepy. I’m pretty sure this isn’t the industry norm. Before this convo, he even asked me if I was married! This is so disheartening.”

Take a look at the post:

Am I in the wrong for feeling creeped out over this?
byu/psychellnotcycle inIndiaCareers

The post triggered a wave of responses from Reddit users, many expressing anger and support. One user commented, “Wtf that’s disgusting. A woman can’t even find a safe workplace here anymore.”

A user added, “That’s creepy.”

Also read: Job applicant sends ‘well thought’ CV and cover letter through Blinkit: ‘The hustle is real’

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Can u send one full pic?’: Woman receives unsettling texts from recruiter after applying for job in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On