Can you decipher this code shared by CIA? It has a special message

If you’re someone who follows CIA on Twitter, the foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, then you may be aware of the various posts they share. From ‘spot the difference’ to ‘solve the code’, the agency's posts often capture people's attention. Their latest share is no different and it asks tweeple to decipher a code.

They shared it with a simple caption that reads, “Can you decipher this code?” Take a look at the tweet to see if you can solve it.

Since being shared, their post gathered more than 5,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments with people trying to guess the correct answer. There were many who shared screenshots to show how they solved the code. A few others wrote that they’re clueless and have no idea how to crack the code.

Take a look at some of the posts people shared:

Is it bad that even after you show your work. That I'm completely clueless and lost lol — DangerRanger247 (@DRanger247) February 12, 2021

How'd you get the R is roses? Then I'll figure it out from there?



Nice work — Wade (@pt_wade) February 12, 2021

My 15 year old son deciphered this pic.twitter.com/8yStFl0AJI — Karthik Ramagopal (@KarthiRamagopal) February 13, 2021

Guess I won’t qualify for working for the CIA. I couldn’t even begin to figure this out. Good job to all those who could! Y’all are rockstars. Happy Valentine’s Day! — Courtney (@RiseUpCB) February 14, 2021

In case you’re still trying to break the code or wondering about the correct answer, this post by CIA will help:

What do you think of CIA’s tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

twitter post Topics