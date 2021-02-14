Can you decipher this code shared by CIA? It has a special message
If you’re someone who follows CIA on Twitter, the foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, then you may be aware of the various posts they share. From ‘spot the difference’ to ‘solve the code’, the agency's posts often capture people's attention. Their latest share is no different and it asks tweeple to decipher a code.
They shared it with a simple caption that reads, “Can you decipher this code?” Take a look at the tweet to see if you can solve it.
Since being shared, their post gathered more than 5,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments with people trying to guess the correct answer. There were many who shared screenshots to show how they solved the code. A few others wrote that they’re clueless and have no idea how to crack the code.
Take a look at some of the posts people shared:
In case you’re still trying to break the code or wondering about the correct answer, this post by CIA will help:
What do you think of CIA’s tweet?
- "All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!" reads the caption by the department.
