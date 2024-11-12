Can you identify the book from its famous first line? Take the ultimate literature quiz to find out

Some lines are so powerful, so iconic, that they instantly transport you into the heart of a story - even before you know its title. From gothic mysteries to beloved classics, these opening lines have captivated readers for generations. But how well do you remember them? Can you identify some of the most famous opening lines of literature?

Test your knowledge of the best opening lines in literature with this quiz. If you enjoy reading, identify as a bookworm, and can be found curled up with a good novel on cold days (and hot ones too), this quiz is for you.