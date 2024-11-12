Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can you identify the book from its famous first line? Take the ultimate literature quiz to find out

BySanya Jain
Nov 12, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Test your knowledge of the best opening lines in literature with this ultimate bookworm's quiz.

Some lines are so powerful, so iconic, that they instantly transport you into the heart of a story - even before you know its title. From gothic mysteries to beloved classics, these opening lines have captivated readers for generations. But how well do you remember them?

Can you identify some of the most famous opening lines of literature?
Can you identify some of the most famous opening lines of literature?

Test your knowledge of the best opening lines in literature with this quiz. If you enjoy reading, identify as a bookworm, and can be found curled up with a good novel on cold days (and hot ones too), this quiz is for you.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //