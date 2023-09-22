Can you solve this tricky brain teaser in under a minute?

Different optical illusions and puzzles can engage our minds. They encourage us to think in different ways and make the most of our brainpower. And if you are someone who enjoys solving puzzles, we've got an intriguing question for you. Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathequiz. The question reads, "Can you solve the number puzzle? If 2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then what is the value of 5 + 6 = ?" (Also Read: ‘99% will fail’: Can you find the answer to this maths brain teaser?

There are also four options, out of which, one is the correct answer. The options are "60," "56," "61," and "65."

Take a look at this challenging math puzzle here:

This post was shared on September 21. Since being posted it has captured the interest of many. The post has received several likes and comments. A few people in the comments section has said that 61 is the correct answer. What do you think is the correct solution?

