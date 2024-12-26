Canada man shares video of trash scattered on snow, X blames ‘Indian students’ for the mess

A video from Canada capturing a pristine, snow-covered landscape tarnished by piles of garbage bags has ignited widespread outrage on social media. While the video does not explicitly reveal who is responsible for the mess, numerous viewers have been quick to point fingers at Indian students studying in Canada. The incident has sparked heated debates online. Trash thrown on a snow-covered area in Canada. (Screengrab)

“Indian international students destroying communities across Canada,” an X user wrote while posting the video. The clip was originally shared on TikTok.

The video begins by showcasing a picturesque snow-covered area marred by an unsightly mess of trash scattered across the ground. As the camera pans over the scene, a man can be heard narrating in the background, expressing his frustration. He claims that the litter was left behind by “international students” and suggests that such individuals should be deported for their irresponsible behaviour.

What did social media say?

"Same everywhere. My neighbours sold their house, now 10 students live there and it's a mess,” posted an X user. Another joined, “What used to have such beautiful scenery was all destroyed.” A third expressed, “I moved from northern Ontario- a few hours from the Sault- this is everywhere. We have become a slum.” A fourth wrote, “Surprised? Take one look at Delhi.”

Earlier, a Canadian citizen claimed that Indian women were going to Canada to give birth and secure citizenship of the country for their babies. He shared a personal story and claimed that while his niece was giving birth, a nurse allegedly told her that the ward was full of “foreign Indian women” coming to the country with the “sole purpose of delivering their babies.” His provocative statement sparked a debate on social media.

“Canadian hospitals won’t turn anybody away, so they accept all these foreign Indian women, completely filling up the many wards. Of course, I bet they get a bill for the birth because they don’t have Canadian health care, but, how are they going to collect? You see, they fly back to India with their baby after they use our health care system. When their Indian baby grows up they’ll come to Canada as a Canadian citizen, sponsor their parents and siblings, and bring the whole family over,” the man wrote on X.