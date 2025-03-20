Canadian bride burnt by colour bomb on wedding day in Bengaluru: ‘Had to rush to hospital’

An Indian-origin couple who travelled from Canada to Bengaluru for their wedding celebration were left distraught when a colour bomb injured the bride on their big day. Vicky and Piya shared a cautionary note warning against firecrackers and similar devices after their own photo shoot went wrong and disrupted their special day. A colour bomb injured a bride during a wedding shoot in Bengaluru(Instagram/@viaparadise)

“We are trying to spread awareness of safety with firecrackers at weddings,” the couple told HT.com, adding that they had travelled from Canada to Bengaluru for their wedding.

Video captured distressing moment

On Instagram, the couple shared a distressing video of the moment a colour bomb, meant to explode in the background of their wedding day photo shoot, instead veered directly towards them. The mishap occurred just when the groom had lifted his bride up for a photograph.

“The plan was to have these beautiful color-bombs go off in the background for an epic shot, but it malfunctioned and shot at us,” they wrote on Instagram. “A reminder that evil eye is real,” they added.

In weddings and photo shoots, a "colour bomb" typically refers to a smoke bomb or smoke grenade designed to emit colored smoke upon ignition. These devices are popular props that create dramatic and vibrant backgrounds. In Piya’s case, however, the colour bombs left her with serious injuries that required treatment at a hospital.

The couple’s Instagram video shows the extent of her injuries, with a large burn on her back and hair left singed in the photo shoot gone wrong.

“We are from Canada, and had our wedding in Bangalore. The incident happened in between the wedding ceremony and the reception. We had to rush to the hospital to treat the burn,” Vicky and Piya told HT.com.

In the comments section, many expressed sympathy with the injured bride while others asked her to stop blaming evil eye.

This is one in a long line of incidents where celebratory firecrackers have injured people at weddings. In November last year, a car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after a man was shooting firecrackers throughs its sunroof during a wedding procession.