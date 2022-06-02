Canadian football players rescue mama dog and her puppies left behind in floods

In a heartwarming video, Canadian American football players Brady Oliveira and Shai Ross shared how they rescued a dog and its two puppies from a flood in Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, Canada. The video of the rescue of these dogs was posted on Instagram and it is quite heart-wrenching to watch.

Due to severe flooding, people were evacuated and many had to tragically leave their pets behind. Brady Oliveira shared how he received an alert about a dog and her two puppies who were abandoned and left in a home that was completely submerged in water for over 24 hours.

“Her puppies were trapped inside the house in a state of emergency flood,” reads the text insert on the video. The video shows how the men rescued the dog and two of her puppies. They were recommended to turn around because of the flood says the text further. The men trekked for 30 minutes in the ice-cold water to reach the house where the dogs were stranded. They rescued the dog who was on the deck for more than 24 hours and her puppies who were locked in a bathroom inside the home.

“Watch till the end to see this heartwarming dog rescue. I received an alert about a dog and her 2 babies that were abandoned in a community during a state of emergency due to severe flooding. The community was evacuated with many people being forced to leave their dogs behind. Although we were advised by fire paramedics that conditions were deemed unsafe to rescue the dogs, we were not leaving until we got them! They had been there for 24+ hours! The mother was left outside in the cold weather on a deck that was almost completely submerged under water. Her pups were locked inside the house in the bathroom and were covered in their urine and faeces!What a rescue mission this was! Walking in ice-cold water for 30 minutes at some points up to our mid-thigh, having to carry the dogs back the entire time with a mild onset of hypothermia... it was one for the books!” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted on May 3, the video has got more than 2.7 million views.

Watch the video below:

“Amazing work you guys!” commented an Instagram user. “Way to be legendary,” wrote another. “Thank you for everything you do!!!” said a third.

In another post on the dog rescue, Brady Oliveira wrote that it was one of the most emotionally-charged rescues that he has ever done.

See the post below:

Brady Oliveira plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers while Shai Ross represents Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League.

