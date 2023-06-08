Carpet glue spill turns New Zealand road into a sticky mess

Drivers in New Zealand’s Auckland were stuck in bad traffic after a truck rolled over and spilt 22 tonnes (22,000 kg) of carpet glue on the road. The incident happened in the early hours of June 7 across Cavendish Drive, near State Highway 20, following which the fire and emergency department was alerted. The truck spillage resulted in gridlock, stretching for kilometres on the Southwestern Motorway. Authorities advised commuters and residents in the affected area to expect delays and seek alternative routes until the completion of cleanup operations, reported NZ Herald. People were stuck in traffic as a truck spilt 22,000 kg of carpet glue on the road in New Zealand. (Twitter/@WakaKotahiAkNth)

“SH20 Southwestern MWY - 8:50 am. Due to a crash the southbound on-ramp from Cavendish Dr to SH20 is closed, as is the left southbound lane on Cavendish Dr under the #SH20 overbridge. Expect delays for all traffic through this area until cleared,” New Zealand Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi tweeted.

At 10:35 am, they shared an update: “Spillage cleanup at this crash site will continue for some time today. Expect southbound delays on #SH20 from Massey Rd and diversions and delays on Cavendish Dr. Avoid this area or allow extra time.”

The outlet reported that there were no Casualties. “The spillage is contained at present, and our officers are carrying out further investigations to determine any impacts on the stormwater network,” Auckland Council proactive compliance manager Adrian Wilson said in a statement. He added, “We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that anybody can report a pollution incident to the council by calling our 24/7 pollution hotline on 09 377 3107.”

