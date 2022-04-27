Cat becomes mayor of a town called Hell in USA’s Michigan for a day. Here’s how

Cats rule the Internet. Turns out, they can also rule places. This is what happened at a town located in USA’s Michigan called Hell where a cat became the mayor for a day. And now, the amazingly funny incident has created a buzz online.

The cat taking the post of the mayor became possible because of a programme conducted by the town. According to its website, under this arrangement, anyone – be it a human or a pet – can become the mayor of the place for a day or an hour.

“You can elect yourself, or someone else as this makes a great gift for those who have everything! But be forewarned, serve us well or we will impeach you the same day! Actually, what the Hell, we will impeach you anyway,” explains the website. It further adds the items one will get for being a mayor.

“Our Full-Day Term Mayor of Hell receives horns, T-shirt, mug, badge, wallet card, property ownership in Hell along with dirt from Hell, proclamation certificates for being Mayor and for being impeached, your name all over Hell, and, of course, Mayorial duties! Our mini-term Mayor of Hell for an Hour receives both certificates and the mug,” it reads.

Taking advantage of this programme, the cat named Jinx’s human Mia enrolled his name and paid for him to be the mayor.

Mia rescued the cat back in 2018, reports MLive Michigane. She soon started posting videos and images of the kitty and the furry creature turned into an online sensation. “She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn’t get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn’t have a condition and the vet says she’s healthy. She just has these birth defects. She’s also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago,” she tol

She also posted a video informing everyone how Jinx is going to be a mayor. Take a look:

The video prompted people to post various comments. “Forget mayor, let’s go for presidency,” wrote an Instagram user. “What is her first command as mayor,” asked another. “OMG!” shared a third along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the whole incident?