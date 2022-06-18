Cat born with four ears is living her best life in her new forever home. Watch

If you are someone who loves watching pet videos, there is a possibility that you are aware of the series Weekly Fluff. Under this series, Instagram posts clips of various pets from around the world on their official page on the platform. Just like this latest post that showcases a cat born with four ears.

“Meet Midas, a Russian blue rescue cat with a unique genetic mutation that gave her a second pair of ears. Her human Canis adopted Midas after she was found stray in a friend’s backyard in Ankara, Turkey. Midas’ condition has no ill effects on her health and hearing. She’s busy living her best life in her new home,” they wrote while posting the video. They also tagged the Instagram page dedicated to the cat. The bio of the page written from the point of view of the cat says, “Hi there, I am a perfectly healthy cat born with 4 ears. I have no problem with hearing at all.”

The wonderful clip shared along with the post showcases the adorable kitty relaxing and looking at the camera.

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 14 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

There were many who shared their reactions using heart or smiling face emoticons. “Nice,” expressed another. “Cutie,” commented a third.

