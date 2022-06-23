Cat disapproves of new home’s window, people demand she be treated like a queen. Watch

Cats never shy away from expressing themselves, especially if they are displeased with something. From demanding pets to reminding you even if you are a minute late to serve them dinner, there are videos that show kitties communicating what they want. Well, here is a cat named Broccoli, who hasn't quite adjusted to her new apartment and she is letting it know to her human.

The video showcases Broccoli the cat sitting at the edge of a window sill, looking outside. Text from the video reads “Broccoli, it's been months since we moved apartments." Within moments, another line appears on the screen saying, “You can look out of the window here too.”

The video proceeds to show broccoli’s resting spot in her old apartment. In these visuals, she can be seen lying on her back under the sun, making herself comfortable by the window, and napping in her spot from time to time. The post’s caption reads “Forever missing her old window spot.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted ten days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than a whopping 8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The viral reel has prompted people to share various reactions.

“Move back and apologize with tears right now,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww, I'm gonna do this for my cats,” commented another. “You have to recreate it for broccoli she deserves it,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

