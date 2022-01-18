Cat enjoys train journey with human, peeps out of his bag. Watch cute video

Cats love to be as close to their humans and as possible. Even if they are not snuggling close to them, the furry little creatures make sure to look around their humans and take in every moment that arises. This video posted on Reddit shows exactly the same emotion from a cat who is accompanying his human on a train journey.

The video opens to show how the cat is sitting in the bag that he gets carried around in. The bag is seen to be unzipped and the cat‘s head is jutting out from it, as he enjoys looking around the train. The background makes it evident that the train is moving as the cat sits on it and savours these moments with his human.

The caption of this cat video explains how this situation came to be. It reads, “Took my cat on a train journey, he was meowing at me with the bag shut so I unzipped it for him and he had a great time.”

Watch it here:

Since been posted on the subReddit r/cats around 13 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 38,500 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers.

“Now look at this distinguished gentleman,” commented a Redditor, referencing a viral meme. “Aww he’s so cute! What a great adventure for him. I bet he slept like a baby when you got to where you were going. So many impressions for a tiny traveller,” observed another individual. “Lol you can really tell he’s enjoying himself. Brave adventure boy,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON