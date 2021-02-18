Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
A cat from Australia has been hailed as a hero by netizens after he saved his human siblings from a venomous snake. However, in a tragic turn of events, Arthur the cat succumbed to the snake bite later. The incident shared on Facebook by Animal Emergency Service, Australia has now tugged at the heartstrings of people.
“In loving memory of Arthur, the four-legged hero,” reads a part of the post. “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes! Arthur, an adorable domestic shorthair cat was playing in the backyard with his family, following his two little hoomans around when danger slithered right up to the young children. An Eastern Brown Snake, one of Australia's top 10 highly venomous snakes, had entered the backyard right where the children were playing,” it adds.
The post goes on to describe how the brave cat killed the snake and saved the children.
Take a look at the detailed share:
Shared on February 15, the post has garnered over 2,100 reactions and tons of comments. People flooded the comments section with praises for the brave kitty. Others expressed their grievances for the four-legged hero.
“Thank you for being a hero Arthur! R.I.P. sweet boy, you've gained your angel wings,” wrote a Facebook user. “RIP Arthur. You were a brave little man and protected your human siblings,” commented another. Bless you Arthur. “What bravery and courage you displayed. Condolences to your family who will remember you with love always,” said a third.
“True courage is in facing danger when you are afraid, I learned from Arthur,” expressed a fourth.
What are your thoughts on this post?
