Cat loves mom a lot but can't ignore dad. Watch what it does to make up for it

For those with pets in their house, be it cats or dogs, it becomes quite a funny kind of competition as to who gets more love and affection from the pet(s). Just like this one couple who has adopted a cute cat named Nugget, but doesn’t seem to be competing for its love. Do you know the reason why? It is because it is very clear to this couple that the cat loves its mom more than its dad. But it is in a very hilarious way that this fact gets exposed in this viral video.

The text inserted throughout the video, helps viewers understand the context of what can be seen in this viral cat video. “When you love mom like crazy but daddy needs some lovin’ too,” it reads. This video is equal parts hilarious and adorable and it opens to show how the cat is nestled very close to its mom and sleeping with its face resting on her arm. But the cat is intuitive enough to understand that its dad also needs some attention.

This is the most hilarious part of the video as it can be seen with its left paw on its dad to make him understand that it is there for him as well. The video has been shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to this cat named Nugget. The page has over 29,000 dedicated followers who love to see this cat up to its cute adventures and daily activities.

Watch the cat video <strong>here</strong>.

Netizens couldn't get enough of this little cutie pie, owing to which, the video has gone viral and received over 83,000 likes. It has also received various comments from people who love cats, especially this one named Nugget.

“Just one paw, otherwise he will get too spoiled,” hilariously commented an Instagram user. “Nugget don't do papa like that,” read another comment. ‘That is the sweetest,” posted a third. “Cutest,” observed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral cat video?