Cat named 'Miracle' left to die in empty flat, survives a month on toilet water and leftovers

In a heart-wrenching tale of resilience, a cat in Japan has defied the odds by surviving for a month in extreme summer heat after being abandoned by its owner. Now named 'Miracle', the feline managed to stay alive by drinking water from the toilet and scavenging leftover food, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A cat in Japan defied the odds, enduring a month in scorching heat after being abandoned.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Found in dire conditions

Animal Rescue Tanpopo, a non-profit organisation dedicated to animal welfare, discovered Miracle in a deserted flat littered with alcohol cans, rubbish, and rotting food. Chiaki Honda, who leads the NGO, initially believed the cat was dead when she was found lying motionless near the toilet.

However, upon realising that the cat was still alive but had passed out due to extreme heat and starvation, rescue workers rushed her to a veterinary hospital. After receiving intensive care, Miracle slowly began to recover.

Signs of abuse and neglect

Despite her recovery, Miracle exhibited aggressive behaviour, leading rescuers to suspect she had suffered abuse before being abandoned. According to Honda, the cat showed signs of possible brain damage, including disorientation and difficulty maintaining balance.

Owner arrested for animal cruelty

The authorities launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of Miracle’s former owner, a 27-year-old woman, on 3rd February. She admitted to leaving the cat behind when she vacated the rented flat without informing the property owner.

With no food or water, Miracle endured dangerously high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius inside the locked apartment, making her survival nothing short of a miracle.

Rising cases of animal cruelty in Japan

Since 2010, Japan’s National Police Agency has been documenting cases of animal cruelty. In 2023 alone, authorities investigated 181 cases, with cats and dogs accounting for nearly 90 per cent of all incidents. Among these, 64 cases involved abandonment, while 57 were linked to abuse and neglect, including lack of food and unsanitary living conditions. Another 41 cases involved intentional harm or killing.

Under Japan’s animal cruelty laws, abandoning or abusing a pet is a serious offence, carrying a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to one million yen.