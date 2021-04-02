IND USA
The image shows the cat named Chase pretending to sleep.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
Cat pretends to sleep to avoid taking a bath. ‘It deserves an award,’ say people

“He thinks he’s slick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST

“Give the cat an Oscar,” this is what many wrote while replying to a video showcasing a feline named Chase. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the cat pretending to sleep to avoid taking a bath.

The clip opens to show Chase sleeping in a bed. His pet parent’s voice is heard in the background who says that he is pretending just to avoid taking a bath and also points how his tail is moving. Within moments, she tries to pick the cat and it reacts in a hilarious way.

“He thinks he’s slick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 80,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many jokingly wrote how the cat’s ace acting deserves an Oscar.

“Chase deserves an Oscar,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chase is the coolest cat,” shared another. “He is so sassy,” said a third. “He says noo every time and it’s so cute,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

