Home / Trending / Cat sneaks into home after being accidentally locked out. Watch cute video
trending

Cat sneaks into home after being accidentally locked out. Watch cute video

The cat squeezes in through a locked door while the owner records the incident which will delight you.
Screengrab from the video where a cat tries to sneak into its home after being locked out.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Screengrab from the video where a cat tries to sneak into its home after being locked out. (Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

Cats are curious animals which love getting into tight spaces. Videos of cats trying to manoeuvre their bodies and reach places that look impossible to reach are a delight to watch. Like this video of a cat that got locked out of the house accidentally and found an innovative way to get back inside.

What makes the video fun to watch is the reaction of another cat, a black one, that is standing at the door and just stares at the antics of the cat trying to get inside.

The person recording the incident can be heard laughing as the cat squeezes in through the small opening of the locked door to get back inside and finally succeeds. The video of the cat making its way into the home through a shut door like an intruder will surely delight you.

Watch the funny video below:

What do you think about this funny cat video?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out