Cat sneaks up on journalist during live broadcast and does this. Watch

Are you a cat parent? Then you will agree when we say that it is not at all easy working from home with your pet around you. Turns out, the kitties aren’t happy about the situation either. Probably that is the reason, the Internet is filled with videos that show the furballs interrupting their human. Those videos often leave others laughing out loud. Just like how this video may make you chuckle. It shows a cat sneaking up on a journalist during a live broadcast to smack him on the head.

The Turkish sports journalist Hüseyin Özkök posted the video on his personal Instagram page. He also shared a caption in Turkish. When translated, it explains the situation. He shared how it was a very unusual situation when his friend’s cat, named Oli, decided to interrupt him on live TV.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 5,200 views. Alongside, it has also been re-posted across various social media sites. People shared various comments while reacting to the video. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Haaahahahaahaha,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for the lovely memory,” read another comment when translated from Turkish. “So funny,” posted a third.