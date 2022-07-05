Cats hide in plain sight in these pics. How quickly can you spot them all?

Cats have many talents and probably that is the reason they never fail to win people’s hearts. The Internet is also filled with various kinds of images that capture different antics of cats. Just like these pictures that highlight how cats have the ability to hide in plain sight by seamlessly merging with their surroundings. There is a possibility that these images will leave you scratching your head.

The images are posted on a Twitter handle that is called There is no cat in this image. All the images posted on the handle showcase cats hiding in plain sight. Just like this image that shows a tree filled with leaves. However, if you look closely, you may find a cat sitting on one of the branches. Take a look at the picture:

pic.twitter.com/cn0MG53CfH — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) July 4, 2022

Did you manage to find it? If you are still wondering, then this pic by a Twitter user may help:

The image shows where the cat is hiding.(Twitter/@MOG_0001)

Next in line is a picture that shows a room with a couch, a bookshelf and a cat play tree. Look closely to find the kitty:

pic.twitter.com/xc3L0VvLGi — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) July 1, 2022

And here is the answer, if you still cannot see a cat in the picture:

The cat looking from its hiding place.(Twitter/@jcwakely)

Can you spot the kitty at the first go? Or do you have to squint your eyes and scan the image to search for the cat? What will it be? Take a look at the image to find.

pic.twitter.com/c9nSgS2FXx — There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) June 30, 2022

Did you find the cat or still waiting to reveal itself? Here’s a little help:

Did you get where the cat was hiding?(Twitter/@calienze)

What are your thoughts on the interesting puzzle posts? How long did it take you to spot all the cats in the pictures?

