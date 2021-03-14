Cats interrupt humans, demand their attention. Video is beyond adorable

If you’re someone who loves watching videos of cats doing everything they can to make their humans play with them, then this video of felines doing exactly the same may just make you say ‘aww’, repeatedly. If you’re a cat parent, then this video may make you say ‘So true’! And even if your cat related fun is restricted to watching feline videos on the Internet, this clip will definitely leave you giggling hard.

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features some felines being totally goofy and randomly interrupting their humans in hilarious ways.

The video starts with a shot of a kitty casually strolling around and interrupting its human’s video call. The montage also features a kitty nonchalantly coming and sitting on a piano during its pet parent’s practice session. Also the clip features an adorable and clingy kitty who refuses to let its humans complete their bed making peacefully.

Check it out what else it shows:

Did you love the video? Did it convince you to bring home a furry buddy who likes constantly interrupting you too?

