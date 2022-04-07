Cats meet baby for the first time. Video shows their different reactions

Among the various videos available online, the ones that show babies, dogs or cats are the clips that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Those are the wholesome videos that more often than not also leave people happy. Just like this video that showcases not only but three cute cats and a very adorable baby.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called Don’t Stop Meowing. The page is filled with adventures of three cat siblings and this video is one of those clips. “Whose reaction was your favorite?” reads the caption posted along with a video.

The clip opens to show a woman standing while holding a baby. Within moments, another woman walks in with a cat. A text insert on the video explains that the name of the cat is Chase. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see how the cats, including Chase, react.

The video has been posted about an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. While most said they like how Chase reacted, there were a few who also pointed how they liked the baby’s reaction too.

“Chase! So friendly and sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “My fave was the baby's reaction though!” posted another. “Chase. The answer is always Chase,” expressed a third. “Chase has a unique personality I love him,” shared a fourth. “This is tooooo cute,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Whose reaction did you like the most?

