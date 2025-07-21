Caught on camera: Man slashes fiancee's 32,000 lehenga after fight at Thane shop

A viral video that has shocked the internet shows an angry man cutting up a bridal lehenga worth ₹32,000 inside a store, shredding the garment after his fiancée had a fight with the shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Kalyan. According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred at Kalakshetra, a fashion store in Kalyan West, where Meghna Makhija had purchased a lehenga on June 17 for her wedding, but when she changed her mind, she decided to return it. Sumit Sayani entered the store in a rage and confronted the shopkeeper. (X/nextminutenews7)

She claimed that the shopkeeper told her she could exchange the outfit within a month, but when she returned to the shop, the shopkeeper disagreed with her. The disagreement soon turned into a full-blown argument.

Hours later, her fiancé, Sumit Sayani, entered the store in a rage and confronted the shopkeeper. After the shopkeeper and Sayani had an argument, too, he pulled out a knife from his pocket and began attacking the bridal lehenga.

Take a look at the video here:

A CCTV video showed Sayani going into a fury and cutting up the lehenga as people in the store watched in shock. He also allegedly threatened the shopkeeper, warning him to comply or face his anger.

“He told me he would tear me apart just like this lehenga if I did not comply,” the shopkeeper told the police, adding that he demanded ₹3 lakh and threatened to defame the shop on social media.

The shopkeeper filed a complaint and a case has been registered.