Caught on camera: Terrifying moment Russian drone hits apartment building in Kyiv

A horrifying video captured the moment a Russian drone slammed into a residential building in Kyiv, causing a massive explosion and destroying a portion of the high-rise. The strike was part of a large-scale overnight assault by Russia on Ukraine, which killed at least 14 people, according to Ukrainian officials. The viral video shows the drone flying toward the building before making direct impact(X/OstapYarysh)

The viral video shows the drone flying towards the building before making direct impact, triggering a fiery blast that sent debris flying. “A direct strike by a Russian-Iranian Shahed drone on an apartment building full of civilians in Kyiv,” the caption of the video said.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Igor Klymenko, said that a total of 27 sites across Kyiv were targeted in the attack, involving both drones and missiles. “Residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities” were among the targets, Klymenko said. In one apartment complex alone, over 30 homes were destroyed.

Take a look at the clip here:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, condemned the strikes on civilian areas, saying Russia was “continuing its war against civilians.”

The attack comes amid ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the more than three-year-old war. While some progress has been made on humanitarian fronts, like prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers' remains, talks have yet to produce a ceasefire.

Moscow has rejected Kyiv's call for an "unconditional" truce, which is backed by several European nations. Ukraine, in turn, has dismissed Russia’s demands as “ultimatums.” Despite international pressure, Russia continues its aggressive military campaign.

The latest escalation coincided with a planned meeting between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Canada. However, the White House announced that Trump would return to Washington a day earlier than scheduled due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

As both sides continue to exchange drone attacks and missiles, civilians remain trapped in the crossfire, bearing the brunt of a war with no immediate end in sight.