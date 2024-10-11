Caught on CCTV: Mother and son dramatically rescued after sinkhole swallows them

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a mother and her five-year-old son were engulfed by a large crater when the road unexpectedly collapsed beneath them in Bucharest, Romania. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 43-year-old woman was dropping her child off at kindergarten when the ground suddenly gave way, plunging them into the deep hole. A mother and her five-year-old son fell into a road crater in Bucharest, Romania, during drop-off at kindergarten, but both were safely rescued.(X/@Ian_Collins_03)

CCTV footage captures the horror

Just as the young boy stepped out of the car, the cobblestones beneath them crumbled, forming a vast pit. In a heart-stopping move, the mother leapt into the crater to save her son. Eyewitnesses noted that the collapse happened without warning, leaving onlookers stunned by the suddenness of the event.

The harrowing moments were captured by nearby CCTV, showing the mother in distress as she watched her child vanish into the yawning chasm. The dramatic footage shows the chaos that ensued as bystanders rushed to help.

Minor injuries, Major damage

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, local news reports indicate that neither the mother nor her son sustained serious injuries. The vehicle they were in, however, suffered considerable damage as it was partially swallowed by the opening in the road. Emergency services, including police and fire crews, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance. The mother received medical attention on-site but did not require hospitalisation.

Investigation launched

In the wake of this frightening occurrence, authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the road collapse. Initial reports suggest that the incident may have resulted from erosion linked to a utility pipe, exacerbated by the combined weight of the parked car and the bin lorry. As the investigation unfolds, residents of Bucharest are left shaken, pondering how such a dangerous situation could arise without warning.